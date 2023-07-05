Manchester United plc (MANU) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU)’s stock price has soared by 0.74 in relation to previous closing price of 24.41. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 12/09/22 that Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly set to join Saudi club Al-Nassr for history-making $210 million per season

Is It Worth Investing in Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.74. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Manchester United plc (MANU) is $20.01, which is $3.66 above the current market price. The public float for MANU is 51.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MANU on July 05, 2023 was 1.97M shares.

MANU’s Market Performance

MANU stock saw an increase of 2.46% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 30.66% and a quarterly increase of 14.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.79%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.21% for Manchester United plc (MANU). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.84% for MANU’s stock, with a 25.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MANU Trading at 19.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MANU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.79%, as shares surge +36.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MANU rose by +2.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +69.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.51. In addition, Manchester United plc saw 5.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MANU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.45 for the present operating margin

-14.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Manchester United plc stands at -19.81. The total capital return value is set at -11.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.82. Equity return is now at value -87.20, with -7.00 for asset returns.

Based on Manchester United plc (MANU), the company’s capital structure generated 497.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.27. Total debt to assets is 49.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 418.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.48.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Manchester United plc (MANU) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.