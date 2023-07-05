Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.97. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LTRY is 35.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.04% of that float. On July 05, 2023, the average trading volume of LTRY was 893.70K shares.

LTRY) stock’s latest price update

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY)’s stock price has plunge by 2.93relation to previous closing price of 0.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.58% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LTRY’s Market Performance

Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) has seen a -6.58% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 67.45% gain in the past month and a -36.56% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 24.30% for LTRY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.31% for LTRY’s stock, with a -41.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LTRY Trading at -35.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.62%, as shares surge +80.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTRY fell by -3.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1965. In addition, Lottery.com Inc. saw 13.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LTRY starting from ALD Holdings Group, LLC, who sale 2,500,000 shares at the price of $0.34 back on May 23. After this action, ALD Holdings Group, LLC now owns 1,489,484 shares of Lottery.com Inc., valued at $850,000 using the latest closing price.

Woodford Eurasia Assets Ltd., the 10% Owner of Lottery.com Inc., sale 2,500,000 shares at $0.34 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Woodford Eurasia Assets Ltd. is holding 10,118,257 shares at $850,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.