Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) is above average at 11.93x. The 36-month beta value for LEVI is also noteworthy at 1.18.

The public float for LEVI is 93.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.99% of that float. The average trading volume of LEVI on July 05, 2023 was 2.50M shares.

LEVI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) has surged by 0.49 when compared to previous closing price of 14.43, but the company has seen a 0.07% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/06/23 that Levi Strauss Stock Is Falling. Earnings Slipped From a Year Ago.

LEVI’s Market Performance

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) has seen a 0.07% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 11.11% gain in the past month and a -20.46% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.44% for LEVI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.15% for LEVI’s stock, with a -8.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEVI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for LEVI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LEVI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $17 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

LEVI Trading at 3.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares surge +6.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEVI fell by -0.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.52. In addition, Levi Strauss & Co. saw -6.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEVI starting from JAFFE SETH, who sale 2,938 shares at the price of $13.45 back on May 31. After this action, JAFFE SETH now owns 173,732 shares of Levi Strauss & Co., valued at $39,516 using the latest closing price.

Stirling Lisa, the Global Controller of Levi Strauss & Co., sale 5,017 shares at $18.04 during a trade that took place back on Jan 31, which means that Stirling Lisa is holding 28,485 shares at $90,507 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEVI

Equity return is now at value 26.30, with 8.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.