Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, KPRX stock has gone up by 1.39%, with a monthly decline of -20.70% and a quarterly plunge of -80.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.30% for Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.58% for KPRX’s stock, with a -83.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: KPRX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.18.

The public float for KPRX is 1.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KPRX on July 05, 2023 was 236.81K shares.

KPRX) stock’s latest price update

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: KPRX)’s stock price has increased by 1.08 compared to its previous closing price of 0.66. However, the company has seen a 1.39% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

KPRX Trading at -65.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KPRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.62%, as shares sank -19.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -83.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KPRX rose by +3.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7205. In addition, Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -80.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KPRX

Equity return is now at value -116.40, with -69.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

