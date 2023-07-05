Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 2.34.

The public float for KC is 104.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.87% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KC on July 05, 2023 was 3.10M shares.

KC) stock’s latest price update

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC)’s stock price has plunge by 2.30relation to previous closing price of 6.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 12.64% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

KC’s Market Performance

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) has experienced a 12.64% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 17.07% rise in the past month, and a -29.81% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.66% for KC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.29% for KC’s stock, with a 41.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for KC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $4.50 based on the research report published on June 01st of the current year 2023.

KC Trading at 14.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.33%, as shares surge +14.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KC rose by +12.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +152.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.91. In addition, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited saw 62.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KC

Equity return is now at value -29.90, with -15.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.