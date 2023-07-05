Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.58 in comparison to its previous close of 113.08, however, the company has experienced a 2.08% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) Right Now?

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.94.

The public float for ICE is 550.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ICE on July 05, 2023 was 2.28M shares.

ICE’s Market Performance

The stock of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) has seen a 2.08% increase in the past week, with a 5.69% rise in the past month, and a 7.80% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.43% for ICE.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.78% for ICE’s stock, with a 8.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICE stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ICE by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ICE in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $123 based on the research report published on June 28th of the current year 2023.

ICE Trading at 3.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.13%, as shares surge +4.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICE rose by +2.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $110.70. In addition, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. saw 9.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICE starting from Gardiner Warren, who sale 500 shares at the price of $110.52 back on Jun 09. After this action, Gardiner Warren now owns 16,025 shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc., valued at $55,260 using the latest closing price.

Jackson Benjamin, the President of Intercontinental Exchange Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $108.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Jackson Benjamin is holding 125,526 shares at $217,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICE

Equity return is now at value 6.30, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.