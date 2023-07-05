IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BACK)’s stock price has increased by 23.18 compared to its previous closing price of 0.11. However, the company has seen a 13.11% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BACK) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BACK is -0.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for BACK is $1.25, which is $1.11 above the current price. The public float for BACK is 26.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BACK on July 05, 2023 was 2.81M shares.

BACK’s Market Performance

BACK stock saw an increase of 13.11% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.91% and a quarterly increase of -5.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.20% for IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.18% for BACK stock, with a simple moving average of -45.37% for the last 200 days.

BACK Trading at -1.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BACK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.57%, as shares surge +4.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BACK rose by +16.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1233. In addition, IMAC Holdings Inc. saw -32.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BACK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-60.85 for the present operating margin

-9.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for IMAC Holdings Inc. stands at -113.14. Equity return is now at value -240.90, with -131.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.