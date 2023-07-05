Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 2.78.

The public float for HYZN is 86.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 23.96% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HYZN on July 05, 2023 was 1.39M shares.

HYZN) stock’s latest price update

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.26 compared to its previous closing price of 0.96. However, the company has seen a gain of 33.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HYZN’s Market Performance

HYZN’s stock has risen by 33.17% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 83.59% and a quarterly rise of 26.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.60% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.65% for Hyzon Motors Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 37.00% for HYZN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -23.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HYZN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HYZN stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for HYZN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HYZN in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $3 based on the research report published on August 05th of the previous year 2022.

HYZN Trading at 43.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HYZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.60%, as shares surge +69.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HYZN rose by +29.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7709. In addition, Hyzon Motors Inc. saw -33.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HYZN starting from HORIZON FUEL CELL TECHNOLOGIES, who sale 3,769,592 shares at the price of $1.71 back on Dec 27. After this action, HORIZON FUEL CELL TECHNOLOGIES now owns 151,869,414 shares of Hyzon Motors Inc., valued at $6,446,002 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HYZN

Equity return is now at value -16.10, with -13.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.