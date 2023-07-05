Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) has gone down by -3.53% for the week, with a -13.38% drop in the past month and a -16.07% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.17% for FIXX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.35% for FIXX’s stock, with a -34.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: FIXX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for FIXX is at -0.09. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for FIXX is $7.00, which is $6.14 above the current market price. The public float for FIXX is 52.23M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.58% of that float. The average trading volume for FIXX on July 05, 2023 was 109.13K shares.

FIXX) stock’s latest price update

Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: FIXX)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.32 in comparison to its previous close of 0.88, however, the company has experienced a -3.53% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FIXX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FIXX stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for FIXX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FIXX in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $29 based on the research report published on February 22nd of the previous year 2022.

FIXX Trading at -13.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIXX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.84%, as shares sank -14.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIXX fell by -5.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9793. In addition, Homology Medicines Inc. saw -31.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIXX starting from Alloway Paul, who sale 10,965 shares at the price of $1.45 back on Mar 02. After this action, Alloway Paul now owns 16,706 shares of Homology Medicines Inc., valued at $15,863 using the latest closing price.

TZIANABOS ARTHUR, the Director of Homology Medicines Inc., sale 10,616 shares at $1.39 during a trade that took place back on Jan 09, which means that TZIANABOS ARTHUR is holding 108,395 shares at $14,762 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIXX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4154.64 for the present operating margin

+18.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Homology Medicines Inc. stands at -156.02. The total capital return value is set at -66.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.51. Equity return is now at value -64.70, with -51.70 for asset returns.

Based on Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX), the company’s capital structure generated 16.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.21. Total debt to assets is 12.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -30.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.