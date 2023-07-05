HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) has jumped by 2.07 compared to previous close of 69.70. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) Right Now?

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HDB is 0.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 34 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HDB is $72.88, which is $3.81 above the current price. The public float for HDB is 1.83B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HDB on July 05, 2023 was 1.67M shares.

HDB’s Market Performance

HDB’s stock has seen a 4.40% increase for the week, with a 9.85% rise in the past month and a 6.70% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.48% for HDFC Bank Limited. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.92% for HDB’s stock, with a 7.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HDB Trading at 5.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HDB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.15%, as shares surge +8.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HDB rose by +3.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.80. In addition, HDFC Bank Limited saw 3.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HDB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.05 for the present operating margin

The net margin for HDFC Bank Limited stands at +22.47. Equity return is now at value 17.10, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.