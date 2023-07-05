Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) has gone up by 18.59% for the week, with a 9.01% rise in the past month and a 0.31% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.24% for HARP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.43% for HARP’s stock, with a -8.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for HARP is at 1.53.

The public float for HARP is 30.68M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.40% of that float. The average trading volume for HARP on July 05, 2023 was 193.51K shares.

HARP) stock’s latest price update

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP)’s stock price has gone rise by 5.14 in comparison to its previous close of 0.71, however, the company has experienced a 18.59% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HARP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HARP stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for HARP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HARP in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $16 based on the research report published on July 06th of the previous year 2022.

HARP Trading at 7.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HARP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.89%, as shares sank -3.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HARP rose by +22.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7133. In addition, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. saw 2.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HARP starting from HUNT RONALD, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.00 back on Mar 23. After this action, HUNT RONALD now owns 10,000 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc., valued at $10,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HARP

Equity return is now at value -473.10, with -67.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.