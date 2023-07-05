Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) has seen a 7.78% increase in the past week, with a 16.31% gain in the past month, and a -4.03% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.73% for HOG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.83% for HOG stock, with a simple moving average of -9.75% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) is above average at 6.56x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.40.

The public float for HOG is 143.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.70% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HOG on July 05, 2023 was 1.80M shares.

HOG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) has increased by 3.49 when compared to last closing price of 35.21. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.78% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HOG Trading at 6.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares surge +10.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOG rose by +7.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.28. In addition, Harley-Davidson Inc. saw -12.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOG starting from Root Jonathan R, who sale 2,239 shares at the price of $50.17 back on Feb 06. After this action, Root Jonathan R now owns 5,474 shares of Harley-Davidson Inc., valued at $112,324 using the latest closing price.

ZEITZ JOCHEN, the President and CEO of Harley-Davidson Inc., purchase 25,750 shares at $38.94 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that ZEITZ JOCHEN is holding 508,870 shares at $1,002,628 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOG

Equity return is now at value 28.70, with 6.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.