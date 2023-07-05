GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT)’s stock price has soared by 7.97 in relation to previous closing price of 5.53. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for GSIT is at 0.79. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GSIT is $8.00, The public float for GSIT is 18.00M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.95% of that float. The average trading volume for GSIT on July 05, 2023 was 5.11M shares.

GSIT’s Market Performance

The stock of GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) has seen a -4.62% decrease in the past week, with a -21.95% drop in the past month, and a 247.13% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.84% for GSIT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.08% for GSIT’s stock, with a 118.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GSIT Trading at 21.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.46%, as shares sank -15.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +299.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSIT fell by -2.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +107.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.06. In addition, GSI Technology Inc. saw 245.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GSIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-58.92 for the present operating margin

+59.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for GSI Technology Inc. stands at -53.81. Equity return is now at value -24.70, with -21.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.