Great Ajax Corp. (AJX) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Great Ajax Corp. (AJX) has gone up by 20.18% for the week, with a 23.65% rise in the past month and a 4.10% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.71% for AJX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.88% for AJX’s stock, with a -6.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE: AJX) Right Now?

the 36-month beta value for AJX is at 1.76.

The public float for AJX is 20.75M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.33% of that float. The average trading volume for AJX on July 05, 2023 was 129.79K shares.

AJX) stock’s latest price update

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE: AJX)’s stock price has gone rise by 11.75 in comparison to its previous close of 6.13, however, the company has experienced a 20.18% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AJX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AJX stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for AJX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AJX in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $16 based on the research report published on May 18th of the previous year 2022.

AJX Trading at 17.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AJX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, as shares surge +21.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AJX rose by +21.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.87. In addition, Great Ajax Corp. saw -5.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AJX starting from Doyle Mary B, who sale 3,612 shares at the price of $7.56 back on Dec 13. After this action, Doyle Mary B now owns 95,759 shares of Great Ajax Corp., valued at $27,318 using the latest closing price.

Magnetar Financial LLC, the 10% Owner of Great Ajax Corp., sale 2,000,000 shares at $24.23 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Magnetar Financial LLC is holding 0 shares at $48,459,553 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Great Ajax Corp. (AJX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.