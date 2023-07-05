Global Payments Inc. (GPN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GPN is 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GPN is $136.72, which is $34.59 above the current price. The public float for GPN is 260.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GPN on July 05, 2023 was 2.29M shares.

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN)’s stock price has increased by 3.53 compared to its previous closing price of 98.52. However, the company has seen a 5.68% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/31/22 that Global Payments Matches Profit Expectations. The Stock Tumbles.

GPN’s Market Performance

Global Payments Inc. (GPN) has experienced a 5.68% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.20% rise in the past month, and a -3.08% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.30% for GPN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.44% for GPN’s stock, with a -3.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPN stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for GPN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GPN in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $179 based on the research report published on June 23rd of the current year 2023.

GPN Trading at 0.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares surge +1.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPN rose by +5.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $99.66. In addition, Global Payments Inc. saw 2.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPN starting from SHEFFIELD DAVID M, who sale 1,562 shares at the price of $113.08 back on Feb 27. After this action, SHEFFIELD DAVID M now owns 28,032 shares of Global Payments Inc., valued at $176,631 using the latest closing price.

BALDWIN ROBERT H B JR, the Director of Global Payments Inc., purchase 3,400 shares at $98.62 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that BALDWIN ROBERT H B JR is holding 38,940 shares at $335,308 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.03 for the present operating margin

+57.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Global Payments Inc. stands at +1.24. The total capital return value is set at 5.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.31. Equity return is now at value -0.60, with -0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Global Payments Inc. (GPN), the company’s capital structure generated 66.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.77. Total debt to assets is 32.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Global Payments Inc. (GPN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.