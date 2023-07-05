Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, GNW stock has gone up by 7.14%, with a monthly decline of -2.78% and a quarterly surge of 4.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.58% for Genworth Financial Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.36% for GNW’s stock, with a 2.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) is above average at 5.13x. The 36-month beta value for GNW is also noteworthy at 0.98.

The public float for GNW is 470.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.47% of that float. The average trading volume of GNW on July 05, 2023 was 3.82M shares.

GNW) stock’s latest price update

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) has seen a rise in its stock price by 5.00 in relation to its previous close of 5.00. However, the company has experienced a 7.14% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GNW Trading at -3.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.56%, as shares sank -7.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNW rose by +6.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.25. In addition, Genworth Financial Inc. saw -0.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNW starting from McInerney Thomas J, who sale 125,000 shares at the price of $5.52 back on May 22. After this action, McInerney Thomas J now owns 4,649,974 shares of Genworth Financial Inc., valued at $690,500 using the latest closing price.

Gupta Rohit, the President & CEO, Enact of Genworth Financial Inc., sale 90,691 shares at $6.25 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Gupta Rohit is holding 258,579 shares at $567,127 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNW

Equity return is now at value 5.80, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.