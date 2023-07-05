Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 38.65x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.24. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) by analysts is $144.58, which is -$1.76 below the current market price. The public float for GNRC is 59.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.59% of that float. On July 05, 2023, the average trading volume of GNRC was 1.17M shares.

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.84 compared to its previous closing price of 150.60. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 06/27/23 that Generac Is the Leading Gainer in the S&P 500

GNRC’s Market Performance

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) has experienced a -0.51% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 23.55% rise in the past month, and a 30.66% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.61% for GNRC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.47% for GNRC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 19.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNRC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for GNRC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for GNRC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $91 based on the research report published on March 31st of the current year 2023.

GNRC Trading at 20.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.46%, as shares surge +25.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNRC fell by -0.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $129.81. In addition, Generac Holdings Inc. saw 40.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNRC starting from Jagdfeld Aaron, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $149.15 back on Jul 03. After this action, Jagdfeld Aaron now owns 612,690 shares of Generac Holdings Inc., valued at $745,750 using the latest closing price.

Kanuru Rajendra Kumar, the EVP, GC, Corp. Secretary of Generac Holdings Inc., sale 250 shares at $149.15 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that Kanuru Rajendra Kumar is holding 16,618 shares at $37,288 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.43 for the present operating margin

+31.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Generac Holdings Inc. stands at +7.67. The total capital return value is set at 15.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.16. Equity return is now at value 10.80, with 4.80 for asset returns.

Based on Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC), the company’s capital structure generated 67.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.47. Total debt to assets is 29.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

To sum up, Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.