Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 0.08.

The public float for VINO is 6.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.00% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VINO on July 05, 2023 was 480.64K shares.

VINO) stock’s latest price update

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO)’s stock price has increased by 12.73 compared to its previous closing price of 0.55. However, the company has seen a 8.77% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

VINO’s Market Performance

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) has seen a 8.77% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.32% gain in the past month and a -35.12% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.72% for VINO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.52% for VINO stock, with a simple moving average of -56.74% for the last 200 days.

VINO Trading at -6.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VINO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.39%, as shares surge +10.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VINO rose by +15.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5962. In addition, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. saw -46.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VINO

Equity return is now at value -157.60, with -98.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

