FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) has decreased by -0.22 when compared to last closing price of 19.25.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) Right Now?

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 80.21x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for FSK is at 1.42. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FSK is $21.00, which is $1.98 above the current market price. The public float for FSK is 259.61M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.12% of that float. The average trading volume for FSK on July 05, 2023 was 991.12K shares.

FSK’s Market Performance

FSK’s stock has seen a 1.68% increase for the week, with a -1.90% drop in the past month and a 4.64% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.11% for FS KKR Capital Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.14% for FSK’s stock, with a 2.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSK stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for FSK by listing it as a “Perform.” The predicted price for FSK in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $21 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2023.

FSK Trading at 1.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.14%, as shares sank -2.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSK rose by +1.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.17. In addition, FS KKR Capital Corp. saw 10.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSK starting from Sandler Elizabeth, who purchase 1,200 shares at the price of $19.63 back on Jun 02. After this action, Sandler Elizabeth now owns 5,840 shares of FS KKR Capital Corp., valued at $23,556 using the latest closing price.

Hopkins Jerel A, the Director of FS KKR Capital Corp., purchase 556 shares at $17.45 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Hopkins Jerel A is holding 6,384 shares at $9,699 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.63 for the present operating margin

+79.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for FS KKR Capital Corp. stands at +5.13. The total capital return value is set at 2.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.56.

Based on FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK), the company’s capital structure generated 123.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.35. Total debt to assets is 53.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 123.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.