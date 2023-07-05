Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 2.06.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) is $9.00, which is $8.19 above the current market price. The public float for FRGT is 2.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.63% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FRGT on July 05, 2023 was 939.44K shares.

FRGT) stock’s latest price update

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT)’s stock price has gone rise by 17.02 in comparison to its previous close of 0.69, however, the company has experienced a 11.81% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FRGT’s Market Performance

FRGT’s stock has risen by 11.81% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -34.02% and a quarterly drop of -48.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.94% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.75% for Freight Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.72% for FRGT’s stock, with a -71.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FRGT Trading at -38.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.94%, as shares sank -32.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRGT rose by +14.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9354. In addition, Freight Technologies Inc. saw -64.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FRGT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.28 for the present operating margin

-11.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Freight Technologies Inc. stands at -31.62. Equity return is now at value -387.40, with -122.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.