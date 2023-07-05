Fastenal Company (FAST) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.32 in comparison to its previous close of 58.99, however, the company has experienced a 1.11% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/13/23 that Fastenal Earnings Beat Expectations. It Could Be a Bellwether for U.S. Industry.

Is It Worth Investing in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) is 30.05x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FAST is 1.17. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Fastenal Company (FAST) is $55.10, which is -$2.84 below the current market price. The public float for FAST is 569.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.55% of that float. On July 05, 2023, FAST’s average trading volume was 3.15M shares.

FAST’s Market Performance

FAST stock saw an increase of 1.11% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.00% and a quarterly increase of 7.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.73% for Fastenal Company (FAST). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.28% for FAST’s stock, with a simple moving average of 13.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FAST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FAST stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for FAST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FAST in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $61 based on the research report published on April 04th of the current year 2023.

FAST Trading at 5.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FAST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.31%, as shares surge +5.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FAST rose by +1.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.51. In addition, Fastenal Company saw 23.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FAST starting from Owen Terry Modock, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $56.15 back on Jun 13. After this action, Owen Terry Modock now owns 7,000 shares of Fastenal Company, valued at $1,123,070 using the latest closing price.

Drazkowski William Joseph, the EXECUTIVE VICE-PRESIDENT of Fastenal Company, sale 624 shares at $54.70 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Drazkowski William Joseph is holding 5,997 shares at $34,134 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FAST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.82 for the present operating margin

+43.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fastenal Company stands at +15.57. The total capital return value is set at 38.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.19. Equity return is now at value 34.80, with 24.30 for asset returns.

Based on Fastenal Company (FAST), the company’s capital structure generated 25.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.23. Total debt to assets is 17.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.30 and the total asset turnover is 1.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.96.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Fastenal Company (FAST) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.