Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ: FARM)’s stock price has gone rise by 10.11 in comparison to its previous close of 2.77, however, the company has experienced a 10.51% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ: FARM) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.67. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM) by analysts is $6.00, which is $2.95 above the current market price. The public float for FARM is 14.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.29% of that float. On July 05, 2023, the average trading volume of FARM was 2.05M shares.

FARM’s Market Performance

FARM’s stock has seen a 10.51% increase for the week, with a 68.51% rise in the past month and a -20.98% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.00% for Farmer Bros. Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.27% for FARM’s stock, with a -27.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FARM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FARM stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for FARM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FARM in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $14 based on the research report published on September 01st of the previous year 2021.

FARM Trading at 20.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FARM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.06%, as shares surge +65.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FARM rose by +9.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.80. In addition, Farmer Bros. Co. saw -33.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FARM starting from MORAGNE MAURICE S.J., who sale 13,250 shares at the price of $5.67 back on Nov 11. After this action, MORAGNE MAURICE S.J. now owns 63,621 shares of Farmer Bros. Co., valued at $75,128 using the latest closing price.

Radoff Bradley Louis, the of Farmer Bros. Co., purchase 50,000 shares at $5.05 during a trade that took place back on Oct 05, which means that Radoff Bradley Louis is holding 125,000 shares at $252,310 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FARM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.90 for the present operating margin

+25.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Farmer Bros. Co. stands at -3.34. The total capital return value is set at -14.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.08. Equity return is now at value -40.60, with -10.70 for asset returns.

Based on Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM), the company’s capital structure generated 129.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.49. Total debt to assets is 30.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 118.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.75 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.

Conclusion

To sum up, Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.