EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for EYPT is at 1.25.

The public float for EYPT is 30.42M, and currently, shorts hold a 15.86% of that float. The average trading volume for EYPT on July 05, 2023 was 926.72K shares.

EYPT) stock’s latest price update

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.45 compared to its previous closing price of 8.70. However, the company has seen a gain of 20.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EYPT’s Market Performance

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) has experienced a 20.00% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 40.94% rise in the past month, and a 185.71% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.48% for EYPT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.38% for EYPT’s stock, with a 72.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EYPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EYPT stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for EYPT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EYPT in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $33 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

EYPT Trading at 26.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EYPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.41%, as shares surge +35.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EYPT rose by +15.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.91. In addition, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 140.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EYPT starting from Liu Ye, who sale 1 shares at the price of $6.00 back on May 30. After this action, Liu Ye now owns 3,010,721 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $6 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EYPT

Equity return is now at value -88.60, with -51.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.