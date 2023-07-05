Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) has jumped by 4.67 compared to previous close of 1.07. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EVGN is 1.27. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) is $1.50, which is $0.38 above the current market price. The public float for EVGN is 39.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.64% of that float. On July 05, 2023, EVGN’s average trading volume was 143.15K shares.

EVGN’s Market Performance

The stock of Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) has seen a -6.67% decrease in the past week, with a 86.67% rise in the past month, and a 77.78% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.58% for EVGN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 37.78% for EVGN’s stock, with a 55.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVGN stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for EVGN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EVGN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $7 based on the research report published on October 08th of the previous year 2021.

EVGN Trading at 61.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.23%, as shares surge +93.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +89.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVGN fell by -3.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8409. In addition, Evogene Ltd. saw 60.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EVGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1774.03 for the present operating margin

-105.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evogene Ltd. stands at -1590.33. The total capital return value is set at -59.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -65.31. Equity return is now at value -83.80, with -44.50 for asset returns.

Based on Evogene Ltd. (EVGN), the company’s capital structure generated 6.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.11. Total debt to assets is 3.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -2.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.71.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.