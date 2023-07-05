Evaluating the Ups and Downs of LifeMD Inc.’s (LFMD) Stock

In the past week, LFMD stock has gone up by 20.47%, with a monthly gain of 113.30% and a quarterly surge of 173.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.81% for LifeMD Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 46.26% for LFMD’s stock, with a 123.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in LifeMD Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LFMD is 1.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LFMD is $6.50, which is $0.6 above the current price. The public float for LFMD is 23.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LFMD on July 05, 2023 was 166.95K shares.

LifeMD Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD)’s stock price has gone rise by 6.90 in comparison to its previous close of 4.35, however, the company has experienced a 20.47% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LFMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LFMD stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for LFMD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LFMD in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $9 based on the research report published on July 03rd of the current year 2023.

LFMD Trading at 97.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LFMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.55% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.76%, as shares surge +123.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +172.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LFMD rose by +24.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +90.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.31. In addition, LifeMD Inc. saw 139.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LFMD starting from Alvarez Nicholas P, who purchase 10,712 shares at the price of $2.92 back on Jun 14. After this action, Alvarez Nicholas P now owns 180,000 shares of LifeMD Inc., valued at $31,279 using the latest closing price.

Velge Bertrand, the Director of LifeMD Inc., purchase 3,945 shares at $2.94 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Velge Bertrand is holding 212,310 shares at $11,580 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LFMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.34 for the present operating margin

+80.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for LifeMD Inc. stands at -38.25. Equity return is now at value 769.30, with -120.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LifeMD Inc. (LFMD) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.