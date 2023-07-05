Enviva Inc. (EVA) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.06.

The public float for EVA is 35.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 20.02% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EVA on July 05, 2023 was 1.72M shares.

EVA) stock’s latest price update

Enviva Inc. (NYSE: EVA)’s stock price has gone rise by 8.94 in comparison to its previous close of 10.85, however, the company has experienced a 10.06% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EVA’s Market Performance

EVA’s stock has risen by 10.06% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 33.86% and a quarterly drop of -59.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.21% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.41% for Enviva Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.25% for EVA’s stock, with a -70.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVA stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for EVA by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for EVA in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $10 based on the research report published on May 04th of the current year 2023.

EVA Trading at -2.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.21%, as shares surge +21.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVA rose by +10.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.02. In addition, Enviva Inc. saw -77.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVA starting from BUMGARNER JOHN C JR, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $8.50 back on May 25. After this action, BUMGARNER JOHN C JR now owns 415,763 shares of Enviva Inc., valued at $850,000 using the latest closing price.

BUMGARNER JOHN C JR, the Director of Enviva Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $8.33 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that BUMGARNER JOHN C JR is holding 315,763 shares at $166,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVA

Equity return is now at value -68.70, with -10.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Enviva Inc. (EVA) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.