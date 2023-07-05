Entergy Corporation (ETR) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ETR is at 0.64. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ETR is $116.57, which is $18.22 above the current market price. The public float for ETR is 202.71M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.13% of that float. The average trading volume for ETR on July 05, 2023 was 1.42M shares.

ETR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) has increased by 0.79 when compared to last closing price of 97.37.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 07/29/22 that 6 Utility Stocks for a Messy Market

ETR’s Market Performance

ETR’s stock has fallen by -0.82% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.78% and a quarterly drop of -8.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.26% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.03% for Entergy Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.52% for ETR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -8.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETR stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for ETR by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for ETR in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $96 based on the research report published on June 01st of the current year 2023.

ETR Trading at -4.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares sank -1.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETR fell by -0.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $99.59. In addition, Entergy Corporation saw -12.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETR starting from RODRIGUEZ DEANNA D., who sale 300 shares at the price of $103.96 back on Mar 09. After this action, RODRIGUEZ DEANNA D. now owns 3,269 shares of Entergy Corporation, valued at $31,188 using the latest closing price.

HERMAN ALEXIS M, the Director of Entergy Corporation, sale 213 shares at $103.82 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that HERMAN ALEXIS M is holding 7,388 shares at $22,114 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.85 for the present operating margin

+22.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Entergy Corporation stands at +7.97. The total capital return value is set at 4.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.97. Equity return is now at value 9.10, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on Entergy Corporation (ETR), the company’s capital structure generated 204.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.20. Total debt to assets is 46.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 183.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Entergy Corporation (ETR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.