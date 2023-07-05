Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 2.62.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) is $1.05, which is $0.35 above the current market price. The public float for SOLO is 107.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.19% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SOLO on July 05, 2023 was 904.66K shares.

The stock of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) has increased by 12.73 when compared to last closing price of 0.62.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SOLO’s Market Performance

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) has seen a 4.86% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 22.01% gain in the past month and a 34.69% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.15% for SOLO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.52% for SOLO’s stock, with a -17.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOLO stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for SOLO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SOLO in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $9 based on the research report published on December 17th of the previous year 2020.

SOLO Trading at 20.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.26%, as shares surge +26.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOLO rose by +2.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6702. In addition, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. saw 15.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SOLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1507.62 for the present operating margin

-457.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. stands at -1815.77.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.15.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.