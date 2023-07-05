Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Stock Faces 2.12% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) has gone up by 2.28% for the week, with a 7.39% rise in the past month and a 10.64% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.05% for EW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.08% for EW’s stock, with a 12.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) is above average at 38.09x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.03.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) is $94.50, which is $2.67 above the current market price. The public float for EW is 602.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.71% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EW on July 05, 2023 was 2.69M shares.

The stock price of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) has plunged by -2.97 when compared to previous closing price of 94.33, but the company has seen a 2.28% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/28/22 that Edwards Lifesciences Stock Slumps on Guidance Cut

Analysts’ Opinion of EW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EW stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for EW by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EW in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $102 based on the research report published on May 30th of the current year 2023.

EW Trading at 4.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares surge +7.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EW rose by +2.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.10. In addition, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation saw 22.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EW starting from Ullem Scott B., who sale 7,255 shares at the price of $93.27 back on Jun 30. After this action, Ullem Scott B. now owns 19,248 shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, valued at $676,674 using the latest closing price.

Wood Larry L, the Global President TAVR & Surg of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, sale 8,660 shares at $90.15 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Wood Larry L is holding 213,794 shares at $780,681 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.63 for the present operating margin

+78.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stands at +28.28. The total capital return value is set at 26.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.46. Equity return is now at value 24.90, with 17.50 for asset returns.

Based on Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW), the company’s capital structure generated 11.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.64. Total debt to assets is 8.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.