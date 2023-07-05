DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) has seen a 5.56% increase in the past week, with a 6.12% gain in the past month, and a -0.28% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.86% for DD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.43% for DD’s stock, with a 6.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD) Right Now?

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.42.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for DD is 453.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DD on July 05, 2023 was 3.47M shares.

DD) stock’s latest price update

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.18 in relation to its previous close of 71.44. However, the company has experienced a 5.56% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of DD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DD stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for DD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DD in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $72 based on the research report published on June 14th of the current year 2023.

DD Trading at 5.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares sank -1.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DD rose by +5.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.83. In addition, DuPont de Nemours Inc. saw 4.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DD starting from Goss Michael G., who sale 2,374 shares at the price of $65.46 back on May 15. After this action, Goss Michael G. now owns 13,345 shares of DuPont de Nemours Inc., valued at $155,402 using the latest closing price.

JOHNSON KRISTINA M, the Director of DuPont de Nemours Inc., sale 450 shares at $74.55 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that JOHNSON KRISTINA M is holding 3,115 shares at $33,548 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DD

Equity return is now at value 21.70, with 13.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.