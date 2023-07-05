Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DLPN is 2.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DLPN is $7.00, which is $4.5 above the current price. The public float for DLPN is 8.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DLPN on July 05, 2023 was 39.84K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

DLPN) stock’s latest price update

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN)’s stock price has soared by 45.35 in relation to previous closing price of 1.72. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 33.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DLPN’s Market Performance

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) has experienced a 33.75% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 30.21% rise in the past month, and a 38.12% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.08% for DLPN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.65% for DLPN’s stock, with a 9.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DLPN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DLPN stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for DLPN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DLPN in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $28 based on the research report published on August 02nd of the previous year 2021.

DLPN Trading at 24.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.12%, as shares surge +0.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLPN rose by +12.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.99. In addition, Dolphin Entertainment Inc. saw 38.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DLPN starting from Famadas Nelson, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $2.09 back on May 18. After this action, Famadas Nelson now owns 1,534 shares of Dolphin Entertainment Inc., valued at $2,090 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DLPN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.53 for the present operating margin

+15.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dolphin Entertainment Inc. stands at -11.80. Equity return is now at value -22.60, with -10.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.