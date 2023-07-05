Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) has increased by 8.46 when compared to last closing price of 12.65. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.61% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 07/01/23 that Bad boys: Four dumb ways people just got caught allegedly engaging in insider trading

Is It Worth Investing in Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 7.50.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for DWAC is 28.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DWAC on July 05, 2023 was 209.59K shares.

DWAC’s Market Performance

The stock of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) has seen a 7.61% increase in the past week, with a 6.11% rise in the past month, and a -10.03% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.74% for DWAC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.46% for DWAC’s stock, with a -14.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DWAC Trading at 5.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DWAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares surge +7.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DWAC rose by +8.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.81. In addition, Digital World Acquisition Corp. saw -8.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DWAC

Equity return is now at value -5.50, with -5.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.