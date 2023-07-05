Home  »  Hot Stocks   »  Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) Shares Soar...

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) has increased by 8.46 when compared to last closing price of 12.65. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.61% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 07/01/23 that Bad boys: Four dumb ways people just got caught allegedly engaging in insider trading

Is It Worth Investing in Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 7.50.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

The public float for DWAC is 28.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DWAC on July 05, 2023 was 209.59K shares.

DWAC’s Market Performance

The stock of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) has seen a 7.61% increase in the past week, with a 6.11% rise in the past month, and a -10.03% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.74% for DWAC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.46% for DWAC’s stock, with a -14.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DWAC Trading at 5.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DWAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares surge +7.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DWAC rose by +8.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.81. In addition, Digital World Acquisition Corp. saw -8.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DWAC

Equity return is now at value -5.50, with -5.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​