Datadog Inc. (DDOG): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.92. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Datadog Inc. (DDOG) is $99.76, which is $1.08 above the current market price. The public float for DDOG is 263.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DDOG on July 05, 2023 was 4.97M shares.

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG)’s stock price has dropped by -0.41 in relation to previous closing price of 98.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/16/23 that Datadog Earnings Beat Expectations. Why the Stock Is Falling.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) has experienced a 4.97% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.15% rise in the past month, and a 34.85% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.23% for DDOG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.50% for DDOG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 23.71% for the last 200 days.

After a stumble in the market that brought DDOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.68%, as shares sank -0.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DDOG rose by +5.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.51. In addition, Datadog Inc. saw 33.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DDOG starting from OBSTLER DAVID M, who sale 25,330 shares at the price of $99.49 back on Jun 28. After this action, OBSTLER DAVID M now owns 275,218 shares of Datadog Inc., valued at $2,520,032 using the latest closing price.

Pomel Olivier, the Chief Executive Officer of Datadog Inc., sale 85,637 shares at $96.85 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Pomel Olivier is holding 336,486 shares at $8,294,275 based on the most recent closing price.

-3.50 for the present operating margin

+79.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Datadog Inc. stands at -2.99. The total capital return value is set at -2.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.47. Equity return is now at value -6.20, with -2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Datadog Inc. (DDOG), the company’s capital structure generated 59.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.26. Total debt to assets is 27.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.04.

To put it simply, Datadog Inc. (DDOG) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.