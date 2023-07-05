D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HEPS is 2.61. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) is $46.82, which is $0.87 above the current market price. The public float for HEPS is 67.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.26% of that float. On July 05, 2023, HEPS’s average trading volume was 604.86K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

HEPS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) has surged by 0.59 when compared to previous closing price of 1.70, but the company has seen a -1.16% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HEPS’s Market Performance

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) has seen a -1.16% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 56.88% gain in the past month and a 55.45% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.99% for HEPS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.92% for HEPS stock, with a simple moving average of 77.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HEPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HEPS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for HEPS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HEPS in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $2 based on the research report published on June 14th of the current year 2023.

HEPS Trading at 45.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HEPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.66%, as shares surge +62.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +77.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HEPS fell by -1.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4710. In addition, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. saw 159.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.