Crocs Inc. (CROX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.83x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.90.

The public float for CROX is 60.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.11% of that float. On July 05, 2023, the average trading volume of CROX was 1.81M shares.

Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX)’s stock price has increased by 3.97 compared to its previous closing price of 112.44. However, the company has seen a 11.56% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CROX’s Market Performance

Crocs Inc. (CROX) has seen a 11.56% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 11.16% gain in the past month and a -7.55% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.08% for CROX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.99% for CROX stock, with a simple moving average of 9.28% for the last 200 days.

CROX Trading at 0.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CROX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.38%, as shares surge +6.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CROX rose by +11.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.70. In addition, Crocs Inc. saw 7.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CROX starting from Poole Michelle, who sale 8,832 shares at the price of $111.00 back on May 31. After this action, Poole Michelle now owns 110,209 shares of Crocs Inc., valued at $980,352 using the latest closing price.

Poole Michelle, the President of Crocs Inc., sale 10,125 shares at $107.90 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Poole Michelle is holding 119,041 shares at $1,092,456 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CROX

Equity return is now at value 84.80, with 13.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Crocs Inc. (CROX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.