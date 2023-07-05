Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for CRDO is also noteworthy at 2.06.

The public float for CRDO is 105.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.74% of that float. The average trading volume of CRDO on July 05, 2023 was 2.08M shares.

CRDO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) has decreased by -2.48 when compared to last closing price of 17.34. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.34% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CRDO’s Market Performance

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) has experienced a -1.34% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.24% rise in the past month, and a 79.51% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.05% for CRDO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.73% for CRDO stock, with a simple moving average of 34.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRDO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRDO stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for CRDO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CRDO in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $13 based on the research report published on February 28th of the current year 2023.

CRDO Trading at 34.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRDO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.24%, as shares surge +2.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +96.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRDO fell by -1.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.23. In addition, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd saw 27.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRDO starting from TAN LIP BU, who sale 53,324 shares at the price of $17.70 back on Jun 30. After this action, TAN LIP BU now owns 3,981,077 shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd, valued at $943,824 using the latest closing price.

TAN LIP BU, the Director of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd, sale 51,820 shares at $17.66 during a trade that took place back on Jun 29, which means that TAN LIP BU is holding 4,034,401 shares at $915,266 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRDO

Equity return is now at value -4.80, with -4.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.