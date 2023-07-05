Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA)’s stock price has gone rise by 22.17 in comparison to its previous close of 0.22, however, the company has experienced a 29.06% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for CNXA is 7.63M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.63% of that float. The average trading volume for CNXA on July 05, 2023 was 849.98K shares.

CNXA’s Market Performance

CNXA’s stock has seen a 29.06% increase for the week, with a 70.56% rise in the past month and a 79.40% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 21.15% for Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 45.20% for CNXA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 16.90% for the last 200 days.

CNXA Trading at 46.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNXA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.88%, as shares surge +70.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNXA rose by +27.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1915. In addition, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. saw 15.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNXA starting from BitNile Holdings, Inc., who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $0.79 back on Sep 08. After this action, BitNile Holdings, Inc. now owns 1,265,000 shares of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc., valued at $3,968 using the latest closing price.

BitNile Holdings, Inc., the 10% Owner of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc., sale 70,100 shares at $0.88 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that BitNile Holdings, Inc. is holding 1,270,000 shares at $61,723 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNXA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-257.44 for the present operating margin

+26.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. stands at -307.60.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.