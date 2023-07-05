Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE: CHD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 60.10x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.48. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) is $97.56, which is -$3.56 below the current market price. The public float for CHD is 243.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CHD on July 05, 2023 was 1.57M shares.

CHD) stock’s latest price update

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE: CHD)’s stock price has surge by 0.38relation to previous closing price of 100.23. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.27% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CHD’s Market Performance

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) has experienced a 3.27% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.47% rise in the past month, and a 13.80% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.42% for CHD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.93% for CHD stock, with a simple moving average of 19.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHD stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CHD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CHD in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $85 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

CHD Trading at 5.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.22% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.30%, as shares surge +6.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHD rose by +2.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.20. In addition, Church & Dwight Co. Inc. saw 24.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHD starting from Hemsey Rene, who sale 7,460 shares at the price of $96.56 back on May 09. After this action, Hemsey Rene now owns 6,316 shares of Church & Dwight Co. Inc., valued at $720,334 using the latest closing price.

SHEARER ROBERT K, the Director of Church & Dwight Co. Inc., sale 12,960 shares at $96.23 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that SHEARER ROBERT K is holding 29,108 shares at $1,247,110 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.12 for the present operating margin

+39.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. stands at +7.70. The total capital return value is set at 9.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.37. Equity return is now at value 11.50, with 5.00 for asset returns.

Based on Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD), the company’s capital structure generated 81.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.93. Total debt to assets is 34.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.