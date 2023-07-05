Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CIM is 1.61.

The public float for CIM is 228.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.48% of that float. On July 05, 2023, CIM’s average trading volume was 2.21M shares.

CIM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) has dropped by -1.56 compared to previous close of 5.77. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CIM’s Market Performance

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) has seen a -0.70% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 15.21% gain in the past month and a 0.71% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.97% for CIM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.73% for CIM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -5.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIM stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CIM by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CIM in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $10 based on the research report published on December 10th of the previous year 2020.

CIM Trading at 8.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares surge +9.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIM fell by -1.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.50. In addition, Chimera Investment Corporation saw 3.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CIM

Equity return is now at value -9.80, with -1.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.