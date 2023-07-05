CBL International Limited (BANL) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

CBL International Limited (NASDAQ: BANL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BANL is 3.82M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.40% of that float. The average trading volume for BANL on July 05, 2023 was 287.16K shares.

CBL International Limited (NASDAQ: BANL) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.60 compared to its previous closing price of 3.14. However, the company has seen a gain of 11.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BANL’s Market Performance

CBL International Limited (BANL) has experienced a 11.80% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 25.37% rise in the past month, and a -64.11% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.99% for BANL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.31% for BANL’s stock, with a -48.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BANL Trading at -29.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BANL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.85%, as shares surge +27.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -73.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BANL rose by +13.44%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.94. In addition, CBL International Limited saw -22.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BANL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.03 for the present operating margin

+1.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for CBL International Limited stands at +0.80.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CBL International Limited (BANL) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.