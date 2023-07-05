CareMax Inc. (CMAX) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of CareMax Inc. (CMAX) has gone down by -7.12% for the week, with a 2.96% rise in the past month and a 17.23% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.40% for CMAX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.00% for CMAX’s stock, with a -24.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ: CMAX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.79.

The public float for CMAX is 77.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.99% of that float. On July 05, 2023, the average trading volume of CMAX was 527.26K shares.

CMAX) stock’s latest price update

CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ: CMAX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.64 compared to its previous closing price of 3.11. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMAX stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for CMAX by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for CMAX in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $4 based on the research report published on March 17th of the current year 2023.

CMAX Trading at 5.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.67%, as shares sank -16.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMAX fell by -11.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.53. In addition, CareMax Inc. saw -14.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMAX starting from Cho Bryan, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $3.46 back on Mar 13. After this action, Cho Bryan now owns 23,500 shares of CareMax Inc., valued at $34,600 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMAX

Equity return is now at value -19.50, with -11.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, CareMax Inc. (CMAX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.