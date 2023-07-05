Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) has gone down by -9.05% for the week, with a 7.18% rise in the past month and a -35.60% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.86% for BHG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.71% for BHG’s stock, with a -76.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.81.

The public float for BHG is 6.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.99% of that float. On July 05, 2023, the average trading volume of BHG was 249.11K shares.

BHG) stock’s latest price update

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.12 compared to its previous closing price of 12.22. However, the company has seen a fall of -9.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/13/21 that Former GE CEO Jeff Immelt Bought Up Shares of This Healthcare Firm

BHG Trading at -10.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BHG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.22%, as shares surge +6.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BHG fell by -9.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.58. In addition, Bright Health Group Inc. saw -78.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BHG starting from Scherman Jeffrey J, who sale 5,836 shares at the price of $0.37 back on May 10. After this action, Scherman Jeffrey J now owns 79,420 shares of Bright Health Group Inc., valued at $2,159 using the latest closing price.

Mikan George Lawrence III, the CEO & President of Bright Health Group Inc., sale 394,896 shares at $0.40 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Mikan George Lawrence III is holding 210,318 shares at $157,958 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.