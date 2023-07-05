Braskem S.A. (BAK) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Braskem S.A. (NYSE: BAK)’s stock price has plunge by 0.04relation to previous closing price of 11.53. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.58% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Braskem S.A. (NYSE: BAK) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.74.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Braskem S.A. (BAK) is $14.39, which is $1.97 above the current market price. The public float for BAK is 101.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.35% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BAK on July 05, 2023 was 1.25M shares.

BAK’s Market Performance

BAK stock saw an increase of -2.58% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 20.03% and a quarterly increase of 50.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.49% for Braskem S.A. (BAK). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.89% for BAK’s stock, with a 19.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BAK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BAK stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for BAK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BAK in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $11 based on the research report published on July 05th of the current year 2023.

BAK Trading at 16.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares surge +17.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +57.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAK fell by -2.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.52. In addition, Braskem S.A. saw 25.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BAK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.29 for the present operating margin

+11.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Braskem S.A. stands at -0.35. Equity return is now at value -48.50, with -4.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Braskem S.A. (BAK) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.