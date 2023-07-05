Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BRQS is $192.00, The public float for BRQS is 68.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.76% of that float. The average trading volume of BRQS on July 05, 2023 was 1.18M shares.

BRQS) stock’s latest price update

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.90 in relation to its previous close of 0.17. However, the company has experienced a -15.62% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BRQS’s Market Performance

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) has seen a -15.62% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -18.29% decline in the past month and a -33.00% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.33% for BRQS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.14% for BRQS’s stock, with a -54.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BRQS Trading at -23.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRQS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.44%, as shares sank -19.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRQS fell by -15.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2001. In addition, Borqs Technologies Inc. saw -19.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BRQS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.78 for the present operating margin

+20.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Borqs Technologies Inc. stands at -54.73. Equity return is now at value 392.00, with -72.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In summary, Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.