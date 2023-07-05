bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.47 compared to its previous closing price of 3.29. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/18/23 that Bluebird Bio Stock Is Sliding. The Biotech Plans a Share Offering.

Is It Worth Investing in bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BLUE is 0.90. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BLUE is $7.09, which is $3.76 above the current price. The public float for BLUE is 81.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 37.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BLUE on July 05, 2023 was 4.18M shares.

BLUE’s Market Performance

The stock of bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) has seen a 3.04% increase in the past week, with a -5.69% drop in the past month, and a 4.98% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.34% for BLUE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.25% for BLUE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -39.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLUE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLUE stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for BLUE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BLUE in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $8 based on the research report published on June 01st of the current year 2023.

BLUE Trading at -11.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.40%, as shares sank -7.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLUE rose by +3.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.55. In addition, bluebird bio Inc. saw -51.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLUE starting from Klima Thomas J, who sale 4,130 shares at the price of $3.50 back on Jun 02. After this action, Klima Thomas J now owns 133,049 shares of bluebird bio Inc., valued at $14,451 using the latest closing price.

Leschly Nick, the Director of bluebird bio Inc., sale 4,290 shares at $7.80 during a trade that took place back on Jan 11, which means that Leschly Nick is holding 280,149 shares at $33,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLUE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10679.79 for the present operating margin

-319.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for bluebird bio Inc. stands at -7411.12. Equity return is now at value -55.40, with -21.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.