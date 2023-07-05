Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of -2.97.

The public float for APRN is 4.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 23.95% of that float. On July 05, 2023, the average trading volume of APRN was 729.61K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

APRN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APRN) has dropped by -3.60 compared to previous close of 5.84. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

APRN’s Market Performance

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) has experienced a -9.05% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -13.91% drop in the past month, and a -30.75% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.71% for APRN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.80% for APRN’s stock, with a -63.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APRN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APRN stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for APRN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for APRN in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $9 based on the research report published on August 10th of the previous year 2022.

APRN Trading at -13.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.35%, as shares sank -13.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APRN fell by -11.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.49. In addition, Blue Apron Holdings Inc. saw -43.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APRN starting from Findley Linda, who sale 12,464 shares at the price of $0.56 back on May 26. After this action, Findley Linda now owns 252,009 shares of Blue Apron Holdings Inc., valued at $6,962 using the latest closing price.

Krechmer Irina, the Chief Technology Officer of Blue Apron Holdings Inc., sale 4,805 shares at $0.56 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Krechmer Irina is holding 63,329 shares at $2,684 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APRN

Equity return is now at value -237.20, with -48.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.