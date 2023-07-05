BHP Group Limited (BHP) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

BHP Group Limited (NYSE: BHP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BHP is 0.99.

The public float for BHP is 2.46B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BHP on July 05, 2023 was 2.79M shares.

BHP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of BHP Group Limited (NYSE: BHP) has increased by 2.06 when compared to last closing price of 59.67.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/17/22 that These Mining Stocks Have Taken a Beating. But Their Long-Term Outlook Shines.

BHP’s Market Performance

BHP Group Limited (BHP) has experienced a 2.27% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.00% rise in the past month, and a -3.96% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.23% for BHP.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.84% for BHP’s stock, with a 2.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BHP Trading at 3.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BHP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.07%, as shares surge +3.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BHP rose by +2.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.50. In addition, BHP Group Limited saw -1.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BHP

Equity return is now at value 58.90, with 28.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BHP Group Limited (BHP) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.