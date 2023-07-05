Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BKKT is 4.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BKKT is $1.68, which is -$0.02 below the current price. The public float for BKKT is 72.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BKKT on July 05, 2023 was 1.28M shares.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT)’s stock price has gone rise by 5.76 in comparison to its previous close of 1.23, however, the company has experienced a 19.35% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/24/22 that Occidental Petroleum, Coinbase, fuboTV, Apple: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

BKKT’s Market Performance

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) has seen a 19.35% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -10.28% decline in the past month and a -24.37% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.85% for BKKT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.77% for BKKT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -21.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKKT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKKT stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for BKKT by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for BKKT in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $2.50 based on the research report published on September 29th of the previous year 2022.

BKKT Trading at -4.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.51%, as shares sank -9.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKKT rose by +21.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3310. In addition, Bakkt Holdings Inc. saw 9.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKKT starting from VPC Impact Acquisition Holding, who sale 54,914 shares at the price of $1.41 back on May 18. After this action, VPC Impact Acquisition Holding now owns 6,044,254 shares of Bakkt Holdings Inc., valued at $77,572 using the latest closing price.

D’Annunzio Marc, the General Counsel & Secretary of Bakkt Holdings Inc., sale 50,237 shares at $1.37 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that D’Annunzio Marc is holding 754,956 shares at $68,754 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKKT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-324.96 for the present operating margin

+48.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bakkt Holdings Inc. stands at -1059.44. Equity return is now at value -238.80, with -55.10 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.