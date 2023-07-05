AXT Inc.’s (AXTI) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, AXTI stock has gone down by -16.47%, with a monthly decline of -16.95% and a quarterly plunge of -26.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.80% for AXT Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.86% for AXTI’s stock, with a -36.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AXT Inc. (NASDAQ: AXTI) Right Now?

AXT Inc. (NASDAQ: AXTI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.48x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.01. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for AXT Inc. (AXTI) by analysts is $5.49, which is $2.6 above the current market price. The public float for AXTI is 40.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.97% of that float. On July 05, 2023, the average trading volume of AXTI was 391.41K shares.

AXTI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of AXT Inc. (NASDAQ: AXTI) has dropped by -17.66 compared to previous close of 3.51. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -16.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXTI stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for AXTI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AXTI in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $5.50 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

AXTI Trading at -12.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.92%, as shares sank -10.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXTI fell by -14.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.50. In addition, AXT Inc. saw -34.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXTI starting from CHEN JESSE, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $4.45 back on Feb 28. After this action, CHEN JESSE now owns 107,520 shares of AXT Inc., valued at $33,375 using the latest closing price.

CHRISTINE RUSSELL, the Director of AXT Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $9.40 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that CHRISTINE RUSSELL is holding 31,552 shares at $70,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.90 for the present operating margin

+36.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for AXT Inc. stands at +11.20. The total capital return value is set at 3.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.25. Equity return is now at value 4.20, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Based on AXT Inc. (AXTI), the company’s capital structure generated 22.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.07. Total debt to assets is 13.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.44.

Conclusion

To sum up, AXT Inc. (AXTI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.