Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.17.

The public float for AVAH is 174.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.47% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AVAH on July 05, 2023 was 320.16K shares.

The stock of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAH) has decreased by -4.14 when compared to last closing price of 1.69.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -12.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AVAH’s Market Performance

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) has seen a -12.90% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 30.65% gain in the past month and a 55.77% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.89% for AVAH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.14% for AVAH’s stock, with a 35.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AVAH Trading at 25.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVAH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.44%, as shares surge +19.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVAH fell by -15.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5250. In addition, Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. saw 107.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVAH starting from GANZI VICTOR F, who purchase 200 shares at the price of $1.23 back on Jun 06. After this action, GANZI VICTOR F now owns 236,617 shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc., valued at $246 using the latest closing price.

GANZI VICTOR F, the Director of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc., purchase 3,200 shares at $1.18 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that GANZI VICTOR F is holding 236,417 shares at $3,776 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVAH

Equity return is now at value -729.50, with -39.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.